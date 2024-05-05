Next article: Seven knockdowns in two rounds: Watch how Freezy Macbones savagely stopped his opponent

Watch Azumah Nelson's exhibition bout with EU Ambassador Irchad Razaaly

Graphic Online Sports News May - 05 - 2024 , 14:47

Azumah Nelson, the boxing hall of famer showcased his enduring boxing prowess in an exhibition match on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

At 65 years old, Azumah engaged in a spirited three-round bout with Irchad Razaaly, the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, proving that age has not dulled his skills.

The duo captivated the audience with their shadow boxing and playful exhibition of boxing techniques.

This exhibition match, held at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, was part of the EU Month celebrations in May.

Titled "Diplo-Rumble: Empowering Youth Through Sports," the event aimed to spotlight the talents of young Bukom boxers and promote youth empowerment through sports.

Following the friendly competition, judges declared the match a draw.

You can watch the full bout below: