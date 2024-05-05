Seven knockdowns in two rounds: Watch how Freezy Macbones savagely stopped his opponent

Kweku Zurek Sports News May - 05 - 2024 , 11:49

The highlight of last Saturday's Diplo Rumble came after the Azumah Nelson-Irchad Razaaly draw, with Seth Gyimah aka Freezy Macbones stopping his tough-talking opponent Gabriel Adoku in a light heavyweight clash.

In what appeared to be a physical mismatch, Gyimah savagely floored tough-talking Adoku twice in the opening round with powerful punches to his head before silencing him in the second round of a scheduled eight-round fight.

Adoku, who had sold the fight well with his lips at the weigh-in, was no match in the ring for Gyimah and failed to respond to the count after going down for the fourth time in the second round.

In a post-fight interview, MacBones said he would be returning to the ring on July 1 in Kumasi when he stages his own promotion in the Ashanti region.

He also expressed gratitude to the Sharaf Mahama Foundation for supporting him since he decided to return to Ghana to further his boxing career.

He further disclosed that he was looking forward to more fights in Ghana before returning to the United Kingdom.

In another notable matchup, Dalvin Nelson, the son of Azumah Nelson, scored a close split (2-1) decision over Phillip Quansah in a lightweight clash.

Watch how Macbones stopped Adoku below;