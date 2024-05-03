Double Delight: Azumah Nelson and son to share spotlight at EU Diplo Rumble tomorrow

Graphic Online Sports News May - 03 - 2024 , 20:21

Ghanaian boxing enthusiasts are in for a historic treat on May 4th as the legendary Azumah Nelson returns to the ring at the Bukom Boxing Arena alongside his son, Dalvin Azumah Nelson Jr., for the upcoming EU Diplo Rumble.

This eagerly awaited event, themed "Diplo Rumble: Empowering Youth Through Sports," promises a clash of generations as Azumah Nelson and his son showcase their boxing prowess on the same night. The highlight of the event will be Nelson Sr. facing off against the European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, in a three-round exhibition match.

Behind the scenes, ensuring both fighters are ready for this challenge is Net Booking, the official manager for Azumah Nelson and Azumah Nelson Jr. This Ghanaian apartment reservation and online property booking platform has stepped up, providing the boxers with the necessary resources and support to excel in the ring.

Net Booking's commitment extends beyond securing accommodations. Their approach to athlete management reflects a dedication to nurturing Ghanaian sporting talent, positioning them as a brand that champions not only comfortable stays but also the dreams and aspirations of Ghanaians on the global stage.

Azumah Nelson, a former world champion and hall of Famer known for his lightning-fast jabs and unwavering determination, remains a formidable opponent despite the twilight of his career.

For Dalvin Azumah Nelson Jr., this bout signifies more than just another fight. It's an opportunity to establish his own legacy as he approaches his final amateur bout while honoring the legacy of his father. Embracing the pressure with determination, he seeks to carry forward the family name with pride.

This event promises to be a spectacle for boxing enthusiasts and fans alike, with the Nelsons taking center stage in what is sure to be an unforgettable night.