(PICTURES) Highlife singer Akwaboah Jnr marries

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 04 - 2024 , 16:59

Highlife singer Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr widely known as Akwaboah Jnr has married his partner, Theresa.

The couple had their traditional marriage on Friday, May 3, and white wedding today.

Pictures from the traditional ceremony posted by the singer himself on his pages had now Mrs Akwaboah slayed in a beautiful and colourful corseted kente gown.

It was a combination of red, blue and yellow hand-beaded gown to create a lovely pattern. Pictures of their white wedding are already capturing attention as well.

It’s good to say the month of May came with lots of good tidings for Akwaboah, who has sent social media on Wednesday, May 1 with the announcement of his marriage.

Akwaboah wrote, “Yɛkɔ wale..wish me luck”, to officially tell his tons of fans and admirers that he is getting married.

The said post had rather become a means of speculation when Akwaboah posted that he was dropping a new single titled Forever. The said post was accompanied by one of his pre-wedding pictures posted earlier.

However, it didn’t turn out as another fake marriage by an artiste to promote a new song but it happened much to the admiration of his fans and admirers across the country.

SEE PICTURES HERE: