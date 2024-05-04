Next article: Tiffany Haddish tracked down trolls’ personal information and called them

Domestic tourism increased to 1.4m visits to attraction sites in 2023 – Ghana Tourism Authority

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 04 - 2024 , 15:49

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has disclosed that it recorded over a million visits to tourist sites nationwide in 2023. The record is the highest in four years.

According to the GTA's report, 1,407,709 visits were made to various tourist destinations across Ghana, marking a 49% growth compared to the previous year.

The upwelling in tourism could be attributed to the continued interest of residents in exploring Ghana's rich cultural and natural attractions.

The report indicated that residents accounted for 83% of the total visits, with 1,161,474 recorded visits. Meanwhile, non-residents contributed 17%, amounting to 246,235 visits.

The report, however, highlighted that the sector had recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism.

“In 2019, Ghana registered 669,311 domestic visitors. However, this number plummeted by 69% in 2020 due to the pandemic's disruptive effects on travel and tourism. The tide turned in 2022 with a total of 945,405 visitations at attraction sites, marking a 49% year-on-year growth and signalling a recovery from the previous year's dive.”

“By 2023, domestic visitor arrivals surpassed pre-COVID figures by a striking 110%, underscoring a robust rebound in domestic tourism. Residents accounted for the majority at 1,161,474 visits, making up 83% of the total, while non-residents contributed 17%,” the report reads.

Ghana's top tourist attractions of 2023 by Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), showcases the vibrant tourism sector of the country.

In the GTA's 2023 report, a total of 1,157,632 visitors explored these top attractions, representing a significant portion of the 1,407,709 visits to various tourist spots.

Topping the list is the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, which drew in 208,577 visitors despite reopening in July 2023 after extensive renovations.