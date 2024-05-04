‘Feast Ghana’ celebration climaxed on May Day

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and its partners have climaxed a “Feast Ghana” event in Accra, with about 2,000 workers from various institutions in the public service trooping to the venue to experience the country’s culture through food.

The event, which was first held at the forecourt of Manhyia Palace as part of the Asantehene’s 25th anniversary celebration, came off at the forecourt of the Accra International Conference Centre on May Day, with an array of cuisines from across the country on display.

The programme was jointly organised by GTA in collaboration with the Public Service Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (PSWU of TUC), the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Queen Mothers Foundation.

The Feast Ghana PSWU May Day Grand celebration offered diverse culinary landscapes with food stalls featuring dishes from various regions of the country.

Some of the food on display were prepared from maize, beans, soya, yam, cocoyam, cassava, rice, with fruits, vegetables and beverages of different kinds.

There were musical performances and concerts by Ghanaian artistes such as Samini, Great Ampong and Naa Amanua, with the Wulomei, who dished out traditional, local music and dance to entertain patrons.

Distinguished personalities from the public service, the diplomatic community and some traditional authority were present to witness the colourful occasion.

Some queen mothers also graced the occasion in their colourful traditional regalia like kente and beads, each telling a story about their culture.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTA, Akwasi Agyeman, who led the dignitaries to inspect and sample the food, applauded the organisers for showcasing the country’s culture through food, music and dance.

Mr Agyeman said it was in line with GTA’s “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Feel Ghana and Wear Ghana” campaign to promote domestic tourism.

“This is a step in the right direction and it will go a long way to promote our local cuisine and culture, thereby making the nation the preferred cultural hub in the sub region,” he added.