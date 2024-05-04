Next article: Poor salaries of PPA staff could compromise their work - James Klutse Avedzi

Govt entreated to introduce facility management policy

Joshua Bediako Koomson May - 04 - 2024 , 14:47

Introduce a policy that encourages public and private institutions to incorporate facility management as a key component in their operations, the International Facility Management Association (IFMA-Ghana) has entreated the government.

This comes on the back of public concerns that facilities in the country lack the requisite maintenance culture.

Many government buildings have deteriorated and are falling apart because they had not been maintained over the years after they were handed over to the occupants.

The President of the association, Sampson Opare-Agyemang, said the situation was also because there were no policies that ensured that facilities were well managed.

He was speaking at the launch of this year’s World Facility Management Day which is set to take place on May 8, on the theme: ”Inspire, integrate, innovate: Ignite your career in FM.”

World Facility Management Day

The president said the primary objective for this year’s celebration was to cultivate a renewed sense of inspiration among facility managers and encourage them to wholeheartedly adopt cutting-edge technologies, sustainable methodologies and collaborative strategies.

That, he said, would propel a new generation of facility managers towards embracing innovative practices that would undoubtedly shape the future of the industry.

Mr Opare-Agyemang said it was the association’s aim to usher in a transformative era in facility management in the country by equipping facility managers with the tools and mindset necessary to navigate and thrive in “the ever-evolving industry”.

“In our unwavering commitment to integration, we pledge to further strengthen the bonds between stakeholders within the facility management community.

“Through concerted efforts to build bridges and foster meaningful partnerships, we aim to create a supportive ecosystem that facilitates the exchange of ideas, best practices and resources,” he added.

Innovation

Mr Opare-Agyeman further said that the associations’s dedication to innovation extended beyond mere aspiration.

He said it was ingrained within the fabric of the organisational ethos.

“We pledge to persistently embrace emerging technologies, leverage inventive strategies and encourage a culture of experimentation.

By doing so, we position ourselves not only to confront the complexities of our industry but also to transform challenges into opportunities for growth and advancement,” Mr Opare-Agyeman added.