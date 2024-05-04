American Lottery selection is out, details are here

American Lottery results is out, details are here
The US Embassy in Ghana has announced the release of the Diversity Visa (American Lottery) 2025 selections.

Persons who took part in the Diversity Visa 2025 have been asked to check the status of their application by following this link

The US Embassy also cautioned all applicants to be wary about scammers in this regard.

"If you receive an e-mail, text, call, or letter notification, these are scams," a statement issued on the Embassy's social media indicated.

