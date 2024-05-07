Previous article: Safo Newman’s handlers should work on his looks- Shatta Wale

Abigail Ashley wins two awards at Golden Age Business and Creative Arts Awards

Delali Sika Showbiz News May - 07 - 2024 , 11:59

Radio and Television presenter, Abigail Ashley, at this year’s Golden Age Business and Creative Arts Awards (GABCAA) went home with two awards.

They are; Radio Personality and Health Media Personality of the Year.

The host of ‘My Health, My Life’ and ‘Mo Ho Y3’ on UTV and Okay FM, is also a health advocate and the founder of the non-profit organisation, Behind My Smiles Foundation, which focuses on kidney health awareness

Ms Ashley in an interview with Graphic Online expressed her gratitude to God, the award organisers and her employers for believing in her prowess.

"I am grateful to the organisers for this and I thank the Almighty God for giving me strength. To all those who have supported me in various ways, I appreciate it she stated.

On what this recognition means to her, Ms. Ashley said, "a lot , it shows I'm doing something right on one side and the other, it's a motivation to work harder," she noted.