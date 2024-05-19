Next article: Philipa Baafi: Nacee deserves TGMA Artiste of the Year, he worked harder than his contenders

'Encore of In The Pants of a Woman' at the National Theatre on July 20

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News May - 19 - 2024 , 19:10

Playwright Kobina Ansah is bringing back his play, “In the Pants of a Woman”, to the National Theatre on Saturday, July 20. There will be two showings at 3:00 pm and 7:00pm.

The first run of “In the Pants of a Woman” took place in April 2024.

According to Kobina Ansah, there have been strong calls for another showing from patrons and he is heeding to their request.

Through 16 songs also written by Kobina, the play tackles the toxic narratives that have promoted a rape culture in the society over the years.

It highlights the issue of sexual harassment and assault in the work place and empowers victims of abuse to speak out and not be silent.

Kobina Ansah has written several plays including “The Boy Called Girl”, “Once upon a Riddle” and “Emergency Wedding”.

With the reviews after the first show of In The Pants of a Woman, there’s no doubt that fans are excited for its return and Kobina Ansah promises a more exciting experience at the second run.

He even hinted at the possibility of viewing the play online from anywhere in the world.

“For those who can’t make it to the National Theatre, there might be a chance to stream the performance online via www.scribeproductions.com.” he said.