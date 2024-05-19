Previous article: 'Encore of In The Pants of a Woman' at the National Theatre on July 20

Featured

Philipa Baafi: Nacee deserves TGMA Artiste of the Year, he worked harder than his contenders

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 19 - 2024 , 18:54

Gospel artiste, Philipa Baafi is lending her full support to colleague Nacee to grab the ultimate Artiste of the Year award at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) scheduled for the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, June 1.

Nacee has a strong competition in other contenders such as King Promise, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.

However, the Go High hitmaker believes Nacee, whose Aseda song was a smash hit in the year under review, deserves the bragging rights of Artiste of the Year since he has worked extra hard over the years and gone the extra mile for the year under review which put him in the lead against his contenders. (Read also Philipa Baafi: Streaming not enough, let’s bring back CDs and pen drives

“Now, gospel music has come a long way by the grace of God and I'm not surprised because the likes of Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Piesie Esther and others have made us all proud.

“So it's no news to me that Nacee who has been working extremely hard earned a deserving spot this year. And I know he will make it big in that category, his song is powerful and got great traction so I am certain he will win the ultimate prize," he told Graphic Showbiz in a recent interview.

Philipa, who is currently promoting her latest Eda Ho Pefee is preparing to celebrate her 25th anniversary in the industry later in the year.