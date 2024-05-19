Featured

VIDEO: Mohammed Kudus scores goal of the season contender on final day of EPL

Graphic Online Sports News May - 19 - 2024 , 16:10

Mohammed Kudus has scored a sensational goal for West Ham United, pulling one back against Manchester City just before half-time on the final day of the English Premier League season.

Manchester City had taken control with two early goals from Phil Foden, appearing to cruise towards the title.

However, Kudus shifted the momentum at the Etihad Stadium with a stunning goal in the 42nd minute.

The goal originated from an inswinging corner by James Ward-Prowse. After Gvardiol failed to clear, a West Ham player headed the ball, which then fell to Kudus. The former Ajax star flicked the ball up to himself and executed a perfect overhead kick past goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Kudus has now accumulated seven goals and six assists in 32 Premier League matches this season.

Watch the goal below;