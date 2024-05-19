Next article: ‘I’m truly sorry’, Sean Diddy apologises for attacking ex-girlfriend in viral video

Again! Drake loses $565,000 after betting on Tyson Fury to beat Usyk

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 19 - 2024 , 17:43

Popular rapper Drake has lost $565,000 after betting on Tyson Fury to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their high-stakes match in Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening.

The Canadian rapper, backing ‘The Gypsy King,’ faced a disappointing outcome when Fury lost to his Ukrainian opponent by split decision.

Drake’s bet, had it succeeded, would have netted him over £800,000 in prize money.

However, Usyk’s impressive performance in Riyadh earned him the title of undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

This loss adds to Drake’s history of high-profile bets on sporting events, which have yielded mixed results.

While he recently secured a massive £3 million payday after betting on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann in London in 2022, his luck with the bookies has been inconsistent.

