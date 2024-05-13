Short but sweet! Guru’s performance at TGMA Xperience Concert

Next article: The Webinar Literary Hangout begins with a review of Lade Wosornu’s “The Unattached”

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 13 - 2024 , 19:07

Cape Coast’s Robert Mensah Sports Stadium bore witness to an unforgettable night of music, with performances from industry heavyweights like Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Nacee, and more, but it was Guru's short yet exciting performance that stole the spotlight and left revelers craving for more.

The under 20-minute performance truly proved the Ghanaian rapper and Hiplife act's has still got it even though he is currently focused on his academic life.

The reaction among the audience was “NKZ still has it.”

From the moment Guru, born Maradona Yeboah Adjei mounted the stage with his signature confidence in his ready to thrill all-black outfit and microphone in hand, the crowd knew they were in for a crazy ride.

Kicking off his performance with the fan favourite 'Bonsam Ani', Guru immediately ignited the crowd's enthusiasm, setting the perfect ambiance for an unforgettable night.

As he seamlessly transitioned into hits like 'Pooley' and 'Alkayida', the audience's excitement reached a fever pitch, with fans singing along word for word, and that proved their deep connection with his music.

While wowing audience, Guru seized the spotlight to emphasise the importance of education in shaping one's future.

He passionately urged young people to prioritise their formal education, asserting that it serves as both a key to unlocking opportunities and a pathway to success.

According to him, the youth are often faced with distractions and temptations that could derail their academic pursuits, and it was time they stayed clear off any activity that distracted them.

"Don't joke with your education. Be serious about it because it is very important. Education is the cornerstone of progress and the gateway to realizing one's dreams. Knowledge is power, and we must seize the opportunities that learning affords and never underestimate the transformative impact of education."

Drawing from his own experiences, the rapper highlighted the significance of diligence and perseverance in academic pursuits, stressing that it's never too late to embark on the journey of learning.

The Robert Mensah Sports Stadium from Saturday night through to Sunday morning also saw performances from industry heavyweights including Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Nacee, King Paluta, Amerado, Adina, among others.

TGMA Xperience Concert

The TGMA Xperience Concert is a precursor to the main awards event slated for Saturday, June 1, 2024 at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

It aims to heighten anticipation while providing music enthusiasts with an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Patrons should anticipate to be immersed in a celebration of Ghanaian music, culture and talent.

