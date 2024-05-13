Featured

Dr. Bawumia cuts sod for construction of Gambaga Sports Complex

Graphic Online Sports News May - 13 - 2024 , 13:51

There was an outpouring of excitement in Gambaga, in the North East Region, as Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, cut the sod this morning for the construction of a modern sports complex.

The project is aimed at providing modern sports facilities for the youth of Gambaga and its environs, as well as serving as a social centre for the entire community.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, which was attended by scores of excited youth, Dr. Bawumia said the Gambaga Sports Complex, when completed, will particularly help the youth to showcase their talents in sports and also offer teams a decent playing ground.

The contractor for the project, Wembley Sports, has promised to complete the project, funded by Ghana Gas, in five months.

Facilities will include a 1000-seater stand, a VIP area, washrooms for teams and spectators, changing rooms, office complexes, among others.

A couple of months ago, Dr. Bawumia commissioned a sports complex named Naa Sheriga Sports Complex, which he personally funded in Nalerigu for the community and its environs.