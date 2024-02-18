Next article: Shatta Wale: Let’s not blame politicians for our woes; many Ghanaians have a lazy mindset

It’s not by force to accept relationship advice, says relationship expert

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 18 - 2024 , 15:21

Self-acclaimed Nigerian relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, says it’s not compulsory for people to accept relationship advice and doesn’t force anyone to accept the advice she regularly dishes out on social media.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, she said, “There is nothing I say that is wrong or right. People have different beliefs. I don’t force anyone to accept my opinions. It is not about what I am saying; it is about who they are seeing in what I am saying.

“When people are seeing their reflection, they don’t like who is holding the mirror. Not everything I say is for everyone. People should pick what they want and leave.”

Blessing CEO added that she is an empathic person who doesn’t like to hurt people. (Read My biggest regret is not marrying early – Actor Timini Egbuson)

The relationship expert added, “I don’t like to offend people, except I do something that I don’t know about. I am a very careful person. I don’t look for trouble, but when people come for me, mine is ‘louder’. I have empathy but I have built walls around, and would not take disrespect.”

Blessing, who is getting set to start her TV show titled, ‘Moments with Blessing CEO’, noted that it had always been her dream to become a TV presenter.