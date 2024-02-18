Next article: It’s not by force to accept relationship advice, says relationship expert

Safo Newman spreads message of love with 'Valentine'

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 18 - 2024 , 15:47

New music sensation Safo Newman has dropped his latest single, Valentine in celebration of Valentine's Day widely touted as a day of love.

For music enthusiasts who have been following Newman’s music, Valentine is a departure from the young musician’s usual themes of societal struggles, focusing instead on the universal theme of love in the month of February.

The Akokoa crooner in an interview with Graphic Showbiz said Valentine is his way of spreading love to individuals who have experienced heartbreak and may have lost faith in love.

He emphasised the significance of spreading love, especially during the season of love, urging listeners to cherish their loved ones and show them the genuine affection they deserve.

In his words, “the song is my special way of telling people to hold on and never lose faith in love because it is a just a matter of time and true love will locate them. The song comes in as a timely reminder of the power of affection and connection in an ever-changing world.

Additionally, the singer also mentioned that he intends to preach love with Valentine, he is using the song to express gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support.

He described Valentine as a heartfelt thank you gift to his followers, who have embraced his music and message within his short presence on the music stage.

Looking ahead, the singer revealed his plans to strengthen his brand and expand his reach to a wider audience.

He called for support from the public, expressing confidence that with a dedicated fan base, he can make significant impact on the global stage.

“There is more to come from Safo Newman and I believe when I get the support and a dedicated fanbase, we will make strides on the international market”, he told Graphic Showbiz.