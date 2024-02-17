Previous article: Let’s not blame politicians for our woes, many Ghanaians have a lazy mindset -Shatta Wale

Music seems to be the wrong profession for me, says Davido

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 17 - 2024 , 17:01

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, who has earned high accolades for his works is perhaps having a second thought about his flourishing career.

In a viral post on his official Twitter (X ) account yesterday, the Assurance hitmaker lamented about his choice of career when footballers are living a more luxurious lifestyle.

He wrote; “Footballers Dey enjoy oo. Be like I chose the wrong profession. Bruhhhhhhh.”

This is coming hours after the singer realised the wealth of football stars like Mbappe, Messi, and Ronaldo.

Nigeria’s Daily Post reports that Atletico Madrid striker, Memphis Depay on Thursday, gifted Davido a multi-million naira rolex wristwatch for performing at his 30th birthday party recently.

