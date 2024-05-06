NDC Atlanta raises funds to support party ahead of 2024 General Elections

Rashad Abdulai (Deputy Communications Officer NDC-USA Chapter) and Alhaji Abdulai Musah (Chairman, Atlanta Branch, NDC) Politics May - 06 - 2024 , 04:41

In a demonstration of unity and resolve, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) convened a fundraising event titled "The Atlanta Strategy: A Fundraiser for Election 2024" at the Mega Event Hall on April 27, 2024, in Norcross, Georgia, USA.

This gathering brought together key figures within the party, highlighting its dedication to strategic planning and resource mobilization.

Distinguished guests including Honorable Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the NDC, Honorable Emmanuel Amarh Kofi Buah, Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Inter-party and Civil Society Relations, Dr. Mary Awusi, Deputy Director of Inter-party and Civil Society Relations, and Honorable Ras Mubarak, former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, graced the occasion.

Under the guidance of Alhaji Abdulai Musah, the NDC Atlanta Chairman, attendees were treated to an evening of inspiration, entertainment, and fundraising activities aimed at bolstering the party's electoral prospects.

In his opening remarks, Alhaji Musah stressed the significance of diaspora support in financing effective campaigning for the December 2024 elections. He expressed gratitude to the Atlanta Branch Executives for their organizational acumen and extended appreciation to the fundraising Committee, whose diligent efforts ensured the event's success.

In the absence Madam Vivian Maame Aba Dadzie, NDC USA Chairman, Mr. Moses Klu Mensah, acting Chairman of the NDC-USA Chapter, rallied party members to prepare for a power struggle against the incompetent NPP, citing previous contributions and support from the Chapter to the National Office and branch levels, touting the “adopt-a-branch” strategy. He advocated for diaspora Chapters to be included in the National Executive Committee(NEC), highlighting their unflappable expertise and contributions to the party.

Special guest Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, affectionately known as General Mosquito, delivered a compelling address emphasizing unity and determination in challenging the incumbent New Patriotic Party government. His impassioned plea resonated with attendees, igniting a sense of purpose and resolve.

Recognizing the pivotal role played by the NDC USA Chapter, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah praised their consistent financial support and stressed the importance of collective action in overcoming future challenges. He emphasized the critical nature of the upcoming elections and urged party members to remain steadfast in their quest for positive change in Ghana.

Throughout the evening, speakers highlighted the urgency of the moment and criticized the failures of the current administration, particularly regarding recent power outages ('Dumsor'). Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah condemned the government's handling of the crisis, asserting former President John Dramani Mahama's capacity to address it effectively.

Amidst enthusiastic fundraising efforts and pledges of support, the event saw donations pouring in from supporters and sympathizers. Beyond fundraising, the event provided a platform for networking and strategic planning, with attendees exchanging ideas and developing targeted outreach strategies for engaging voters nationwide.

As the event concluded, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah expressed optimism for the future and confidence in the NDC's ability to achieve victory in the upcoming elections.

Source: Rashad Abdulai (Deputy Communications Officer NDC-USA Chapter) and Alhaji Abdulai Musah (Chairman, Atlanta Branch, NDC).