VP Bawumia's Fisheries Policy Proposal will boost fishing communities - Richard Ahiagbah

Graphic Online Politics May - 06 - 2024 , 09:18

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's policy proposal for the fisheries sector will significantly benefit fisher folks across Ghana.

Mr. Ahiagbah said the Vice President's vision will bring about positive changes, offering new opportunities and a better future for the fishing communities. He shared his sentiments on social media platform X, expressing confidence in Dr. Bawumia's promise to implement policies aimed at maximizing Ghana's fishery resources, both from the sea and inland, as well as through aquaculture.

"I am from a fishing community; I believe that Bawumia's promise to implement policies to promote and maximize our fishery resources from the sea, inland, and aquaculture will bring about a significant change for my people, offering them new opportunities and a better future," Mr. Ahiagbah said.

He urged Ghanaians to support Dr. Bawumia and the NPP in the upcoming elections to ensure the effective implementation of these policies, which will benefit fishing communities and the nation as a whole.

Speaking to fisher folks in the Western Region as part of his nationwide tour, Vice President Bawumia highlighted the significant contribution the fisheries sector can make to Ghana's economy when properly harnessed. However, he identified supply chain inefficiencies for Premix Fuel distribution, inadequate cold storage facilities, illegal fishing practices, and limited access to credit and financial services as key challenges faced by the sector.

To address these challenges, Dr. Bawumia pledged to implement a comprehensive plan aimed at maximizing Ghana's fisheries resources. This plan will support industrial, semi-industrial, and artisanal players in the sector, addressing the identified issues and promoting female participation as well.

The Vice President also highlighted the NPP government's achievements in the fisheries sector, including the construction of coastal fish landing sites and ongoing projects such as the Sea Defence (Coastal Protection Project) and Premix Fuel Automation Projects across various regions in Ghana.

Furthermore, Dr. Bawumia mentioned the provision of financial support to the Ministry of Fisheries, utilization of condensate produced by Ghana Gas for premix fuel, and the training of individuals under the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs Initiative as part of the government's efforts to boost the fisheries sector.