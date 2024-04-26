Akyem Oda MP introduces ‘work, pay and own vehicle’ initiative

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Apr - 26 - 2024 , 08:29

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, last Monday provided 10 taxis to 10 drivers in the constituency under the work, pay and own a vehicle initiative.

Advertisement

Under the initiative, a beneficiary driver who makes a weekly payment of GH¢570 will complete the full payment in three years while those who pay GH¢500 a week will finish the payment in three-and-a-half years time.

Each beneficiary driver paid a deposit of GH¢8,000 to cover the registration and insurance cover of the vehicle which is valued at GH¢90,000.

Campaign promise

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Mr Acquah said the gesture was part of his efforts to minimise the youth unemployment problem in the constituency. He said in line with the NPP mantra of property owing democracy, he facilitated the acquisition of the taxis for commercial purpose.

A fleet of the taxis

Mr Acquah stated that the gesture was also part of his campaign promises, adding that steps were far advanced to acquire 20 more taxis for the drivers in the area. He said the provision of the new taxis was aimed at augmenting the operations of the drivers, as businesses in the constituency would soon expand due to the construction of the ultra modern market at Oda which was expected to be completed in no time.

He provided free fuel for the 10 taxis for the drivers to give free ride for passengers at Oda that very Monday. The MP said the respect for his constituents' was his motivation.

He said apart from pre-financing the resurfacing of the Oda town roads at a cost of GH¢1 million, he had also released GH¢50,000 to Jo Mint Associates Limited, a road construction firm, to tar the Akyem Aboabo town roads.

The MP said the rehabilitation of the roads in the area was to ensure that the vehicles that plied those routes lasted long. He advised the beneficiary taxi drivers not to default on the loans as would make it difficult for him to provide 20 more vehicles for other needy drivers in the constituency.