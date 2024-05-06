Azumah Nelson's son, Dalvin Azumah Nelson Jr., secures split decision victory

May - 06 - 2024

Ghana's boxing legacy was showcased this past Saturday at the EU Diplo Rumble, where a new generation took center stage - and emerged victorious.

Dalvin Azumah Nelson Jr., son of the legendary Azumah Nelson, clinched a split decision victory (2-1) in a lightweight amateur contest against Philip Quansah.

Nelson Junior's win stands as a testament to the combination of talent, strategic planning, and steadfast support.

He is currently managed by Net Booking, an apartment reservation and online property booking platform dedicated to nurturing him into a champion.

With their guidance in his corner, the boxing world can anticipate more stellar performances from this rising star.

Reports indicate that Net Booking is implementing measures to ensure Nelson Jr. focuses all his efforts on achieving success in the ring.

Following his recent appearance last weekend and with the backing of his legendary father and Net Booking, the young boxer aims to dispel any rumors suggesting he intends to leave the sport.