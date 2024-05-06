CAS fine George Afriyie CHF1,000, dismiss case

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has upheld the decision to disqualify George Akwasi Afriyie from the 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential Elections.

In addition to upholding Afriyie's disqualification, CAS also ruled in favour of the GFA by ordering Afriyie to pay CHF1,000 (one thousand Swiss Francs) as a contribution towards legal fees and expenses incurred by the Ghana Football Association during the arbitration process.

Furthermore, Afriyie will bear the costs of arbitration, to be determined separately.

The dismissal of Afriyie's appeal, delivered on Monday, May 6, 2024, marks the culmination of a protracted legal battle over his eligibility to contest for the prestigious position within the GFA.

Afriyie, the appellant in the case, had lodged an appeal with CAS against the decision of the GFA Appeals Committee, seeking to overturn his disqualification and secure the opportunity to vie for the office of GFA President.

However, CAS's ruling maintained the stance taken by the GFA Appeals Committee, further reinforcing the validity of the Elections Committee's decision to disqualify Afriyie.

The crux of the matter revolved around Afriyie's failure to meet the eligibility criteria stipulated in Article 30(3) of the GFA Statutes.

CAS's decision hinged on the fact that Afriyie's nomination fell short of the required support from five members of the GFA, with only four members backing his candidacy.

This discrepancy, as per CAS, rendered Afriyie's nomination invalid and justified his disqualification from the elections.

Throughout the legal proceedings, the GFA, represented by legal counsel including Ms. Naa Odofoley Nortey (Esq.) Beyuo & Company, and General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), contended that Afriyie's nomination was flawed.

They argued that one of the members who endorsed Afriyie's candidacy was not listed as an authorised signatory of the respective club, a crucial requirement under the GFA Statutes.

This discrepancy, they asserted, constituted grounds for disqualification and was indicative of Afriyie's failure to adhere to the prescribed regulations.

The ruling by CAS effectively brings closure to the contentious issue surrounding Afriyie's disqualification from the 2023 GFA Presidential Elections.