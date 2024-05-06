Botsyo targets Paralympic qualification

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 06 - 2024 , 15:45

Ghana's celebrated wheelchair racing athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, gears up to compete in the prestigious Desert Challenge with the determination to qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

With the Paralympic qualifiers looming on the horizon, Nkegbe exudes confidence as he aims to secure his ticket to the global stage.

Departing from Ghana last Wednesday, Nkegbe embarked on a journey fueled by determination and national pride. In an exclusive interview with Graphic Sports, the three-time Paralympian expressed his unwavering conviction in his ability to clinch gold for his homeland.

"I am destined to make the nation proud," declared Nkegbe, the 2019 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Sports Personality of the Year. Embracing the opportunity to represent his country once more, he vows not to falter in his quest for glory.

Nkegbe's credentials speak volumes of his prowess on the track. With notable triumphs, including two gold medals and two silver medals at the Desert Challenge Grand Prix in Arizona, USA, last year, he enters the competition with a formidable legacy to uphold.

"I am not new to this competition," asserts the para-athlete, highlighting his past achievements as a testament to his capabilities. With his eyes set on replicating past successes, Nkegbe pledges to give his all, ensuring Ghana's representation is nothing short of stellar.

Grateful for the unwavering support he has received, Nkegbe extends his appreciation to his host family in Washington, notably Jonathan Biron, along with friends and family who have bolstered his journey.

Beyond his personal aspirations, Nkegbe extends his well-wishes to all Ghanaian athletes competing in IPC-sanctioned events, demonstrating solidarity within the sports community.