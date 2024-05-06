Previous article: Azumah advises boxers to desist from use of drugs

GPHA, an Indian Community Badminton Clubs hold championship

Benjamin Xornam Glover Sports News May - 06 - 2024 , 15:50

Daniel Sam emerged as the winner of the male singles category of this year’s Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GHPA) Tema Indian Community Badminton Club’s open championship held at the GPHA Senior Staff Indoor Badminton Hall in Tema,

Sam defeated Emmanuel Y. Donkor in the singles final for players aged between 20 to 35 years in the championship which was divided into two groupings, individual and team events.

The championship, the 3rd edition, was supported by SIVOKO Group and attracted players from Accra, Tema, Takoradi, Kumasi and Cape Coast, as well as the Indian Community in Tema.

In the other men’s singles category reserved for players aged 36 to 45 years, Michel Sam defeated Felix Amasah while in the men’s 45 years and above category, Chris Amavi emerged winner over his Indian counterpart Santhosh Ko.

In the Men’s Doubles, 20 to 35 years category, the pair of Emmanuel Y. Donkor and George Ayittey won over Divine Doe and Daniel Sam.

Lawrence Asare and Jayan Karumali defeated the pair of Michael Sam and Kingsley Adjei in the men’s double, 36 to 45 years, event.

Grace Attipoka won the Singles after overpowering Jennifer Abitty in the women’s singles event for players aged 20 to 35 years while Diana Archer won the encounter with Theresa Tetteh in the other singles event in the 36 to 45 age category.

The pair of Grace Attipoka and Jennifer Abitty outclassed Diana Archer and Theresa Tetteh in the Women’s Doubles event while in the Mix doubles game 20-35 years category, Daniel Sam and Grace Attipoka defeated Emmanuel Y. Donkor and Diana Archer.

The President of the GPHA Badminton Club, Kingsford Nii Otoo, commended the Indian Community for the partnership and continued support for the sport, especially in Tema.