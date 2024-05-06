Azumah advises boxers to desist from use of drugs

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 06 - 2024 , 16:30

Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson has offered valuable advice to young boxers, urging them not to resort to drugs or reckless behaviour in their pursuit of success in the sport.

Speaking at the launch of the EU Month celebrations last week, Nelson emphasised the importance of hard work and dedication as the only viable paths to becoming world champions.

He cautioned against the temptation to use drugs as a shortcut to strength or success, stressing that such practices ultimately lead to negative consequences.

Nelson highlighted the rich history of Ghana producing world champions, attributing their success to qualities such as hard work, respect and humility. He emphasized that these virtues, rather than shortcuts such as drug use or reckless behaviour, are the true keys to achieving greatness in boxing.

"There is no need to use drugs or be reckless in this sport," Nelson asserted. "We have a lot of world champions, but you need hard work, respect and humility. Then you will see where God will take you."

Encouraging young boxers to prioritise humility and hard work, Nelson emphasised that these qualities would be rewarded by a higher power. His message serves as a reminder of the values that underpin success in boxing and reinforces the importance of integrity and discipline in the sport.