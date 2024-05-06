Graphic Showbiz Logo

Why Craig David has been celibate for two years
Why Craig David has been celibate for two years

Why Craig David has been celibate for two years

British R&B star Craig David has revealed that he has abstained from sex for two years.

The 43-year-old singer explained that he has been celibate because he wanted to take a step back from intimacy to “heal his own issues.”

David added that abstaining from intimacy has also boosted his creativity.

“It’s been two years now for me [without sex]. But funnily, much as I was like, ‘Wow!’ to myself for the moment, [my] creativity has been on a 100, on a max, for those two years,” he stated in a recent interview with TMZ.

The ‘Fill Me In’ crooner said he hopes celibacy will “mentally” prepare him for his next relationship.

