Why Craig David has been celibate for two years

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 06 - 2024 , 22:00

British R&B star Craig David has revealed that he has abstained from sex for two years.

The 43-year-old singer explained that he has been celibate because he wanted to take a step back from intimacy to “heal his own issues.”

David added that abstaining from intimacy has also boosted his creativity.

“It’s been two years now for me [without sex]. But funnily, much as I was like, ‘Wow!’ to myself for the moment, [my] creativity has been on a 100, on a max, for those two years,” he stated in a recent interview with TMZ.

The ‘Fill Me In’ crooner said he hopes celibacy will “mentally” prepare him for his next relationship.