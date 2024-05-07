Next article: Why Craig David has been celibate for two years

Editor's Lens: Shine the spotlight on Choral music

Choral music in Ghana has long been the ‘unsung hero’ hidden within the walls of churches and overshadowed by mainstream music.

However, even with the low attention of choral music in Ghana, the genre continues to shine bright on its path with many of its players making significant gains.

Names of talented groups such as Harmonious Chorale, Winneba Youth Choir, African Glorious Chorale, and individuals such as Lordina The Soprano, Varick Armah, Mary Horlu and Ben Adjei, among a host of others, have not only projected the image of choral music in Ghana but proudly represented Ghana on global stages, showcasing the richness of our cultural heritage through their performances.

Graphic Showbiz is certain the relentless efforts of some of these groups and individuals have contributed to the prestigious position of choral music in Ghana today.

It’s worth mentioning that the hard work over the years has paid off with Lordina The Soprano earning a nomination in the Best Female Vocal Performer category at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), the first time ever for a choral artiste in the history of the awards scheme.

Her new project, ‘The Summons’, a collection of choral music, intends, among others, to be a useful platform to promote choral music and a beacon of hope for the future of choral music. She deserves a thunderous applause for this.

While ‘The Summons’ is a major step in creating more interest in choral music, we are also urging all stakeholders to create an inclusive environment where choral music can thrive. Let's open our doors, hearts and ears to the beauty and significance of this genre.

Lordina The Soprano and the various choral groups are just a glimpse of the many voices advocating choral music's rightful place in the spotlight. It's imperative for industry stakeholders to take notice and foster a more inclusive space for this genre to flourish.

Choral music embodies more than just melodies and harmonies; it reflects our traditions, values and cultural identity.

By embracing and celebrating this enchanting genre, we not only honour our past but also pave the way for a richer and more diverse music industry.