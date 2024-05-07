Foto Copy chalking up own feats, no photocopy

May - 07 - 2024

HE may be the photocopy of his biological father but 10-year-old Ghanaian act, Foto Copy, is not the ‘duplicate’ of any musician. Rather, he is leaving in his trail some firsts he has chalked up since he started music about three years ago.

Foto Copy, real name Kalai Nana Qwachi, who is currently the youngest professional musician in Ghana, is the only Ghanaian artiste to host and headline two shows on the same day– Fotofest and I’m Kasoa concerts.

That is not all, so on hand to throw more light on his feats in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz, his acting manager who is also his blogger and publicist, Harry Ahovi, said, “Foto Copy hosted Fotofest and I’m Kasoa concerts on the same day. He is the first to win Emerging Artiste and New Artiste of the Year (GMA-USA) consecutively.

“Unlike most child stars in Ghana, Foto Copy didn’t participate in any reality show to attain stardom. He is also the first Kiddie Star from Ghana to hit one million views with a song on YouTube, the only young Ghanaian musician featured on Top 10 songs on Voice of America, Face of Ghana Youth Awards, Best Kiddie Star of the Year and Global Artiste of the Year.

“Other honours he has to credit include, Music Mext Rated Act (Central Region), OAE Awards Africa, he was interviewed by Turkish biggest media outlet, TRT, among many others. And all these achievements earned him the titles ‘Youngest Artiste in Ghana and ‘Prince of Africa’”, he added.

According to Ahovi, Foto Copy, known for songs such as Megye Me Dow, School De Be, Tomorrow, has also shared the stage with several top-tier artistes at shows such as Ashiaman to the World, Dope Concert, Shay Concert, National Kids Festival, Face of Ghana Youth, The Big Chef among many others.

Foto Copy and father, Qwachi

He has also done features with some famed musicians such as Shatta Wale, Qwamina MP, Spicer and South African legend Uhuru.

And it seems there is no stopping the young chap. “He released a new song, Best Friend, in April and it’s already making some waves with over 50,000 views on YouTube and almost 100,000 plays on Audiomack. The song preaches against religious diversity”, he added.

Foto Copy, in an interview monitored by Graphic Showbiz, said, “My new song talks about two friends with different religious backgrounds and their parents on the other hand not approving of their friendship, thinking they are a bad influence to each other”.

Touching on how Foto Copy is able to juggle school and music, Ahovi explained, “He is monitored well by his parents. He takes school very serious. He goes to school from Monday to Friday and does music on weekends and also when he is on vacation. He also release songs and goes on tours when school is on recess.”

“We hardly grant interviews on weekdays but when we have to, it has to wait till after school or on weekends, because we don’t want him to miss classes. If it becomes critical for him to travel while school is in session, his school has learning facilities and apps which help him join his class so he is not left behind. He also has a personal teacher who comes home to make up for any lapses,” he disclosed.

Asked if Foto Copy was eyeing any other profession in the future although he is doing music now, Ahovi said “not that I know of. You see, he prompts his father, Shadrack Qwachi and his Music Director, DDT, who are his songwriters with any lyrical ideas that come to him. He is doing music as a profession now. We have not thought of when he will stop, but if there's going to be a break...maybe. We however don't know yet,” he stated.

Challenges

Commenting on some of the challenges Foto Copy encounters as a child artiste, Ahovi mentioned, “The main challenge has to do with the time most of our events are held. Some of our event organisers frown on engaging the services of a minor for shows starting late in the night and even the ones that approve, handle him as a child, they don't see him as an artiste and it can be very intimidating. But we are able to manage the situation so he doesn’t end up mounting the stage in low spirits,” he said.