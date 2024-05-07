Trading temptation for testimony: KojoTrade’s journey to Gospel

RIGHT from La Presbyterian High School when now gospel musician, KojoTrade was the entertainment prefect in 2007, he had only one goal, to finish secondary school and officially launch himself on the Ghanaian music scene.

Perhaps, nature was kind to him and his plans perfectly fell in place when he, together with some friends, formed a group called Flip Cliq in 2009.

With a blend of energy and talent, the group set out on their music path, dropping their first music video, Ayisha in 2009. However, just like the tales of many Ghanaian groups, they didn’t survive, with the members parting ways.

However, the group’s exit didn’t affect KojoTrade’s ambition to be one of the best secular musicians at the time. He carried on with his ambition and made a headway when he released his first solo song Me Girl Nie in 2013.

Having done a number of Dancehall and Reggae songs for a number of years, and earning some attention, KojoTrade, real name Philip Tawiah Akomeah, faced a setback.

He didn’t seem to make a head way with his music; his career rapidly hitting rock bottom. KojoTrade’s only choice was to say goodbye to music but in his words, “God had better plans for the perfect will of fulfilling destiny.”

The dream

And that perfect will was in a dream. Hear him, “Skipping ahead to around 2017, that's when I realised my time in secular music was coming to an end. Things just weren't going as planned. I had investors backing me but still, things didn't work out.”

“It’s funny, because I was focusing on Reggae and Dancehall music at that time. But deep down, I felt a spiritual calling urging me to ditch secular music. I felt I'd put so much time and energy into it, but it wasn't fulfilling.”

“Despite having a talent for secular music, by 2018 or 2019, I knew it was time for a change. Then, in 2020, after getting married, everything became clear. One night, I had a dream. It felt like I was in heaven, surrounded by angels. They were chanting 'Hallelujah! Hallelujah! God is great!' I saw a bright light shining within them. When I woke up, I knew this dream was a sign.”

‘I realised my latest song, Hallelujah was given to me by God. That's when I decided it was time to fully commit to God's work. On that very day, my boss asked about my music career. She knew I was into secular music but I told her I had stopped and wanted to focus on gospel music instead.”

“She was thrilled and shared a revelation she had about me meeting gospel singer Joe Mettle. That's when I knew I had to honour God's calling and follow His path,” he told Daily Graphic in an interview.

Hallelujah song

After four years, he is out with Hallelujah and has embraced his new path, using his music to honour God and to spread positivity. The song is a testament to his faith and his dedication to his calling.

A lively track which comes with a music video that he's excited to share, and he believes it will connect with Christians everywhere and inspire them to keep their faith strong no matter what happens and also to thank God for the wonderful things He’s done for us.

“Hallelujah is meant to inspire Christians to keep their faith strong, no matter what happens. It's about holding onto faith and being thankful to God, even during tough times. The song reminds us to always be grateful to God because He knows what's best for us. So, no matter what challenges we face in life, we should always give thanks to Him. That's what Hallelujah is all about”, he said.

Also, when talking about his song, Hallelujah, and its video which premiered on April 14 at his church, Golgotha Evangelistic Power Ministry, KojoTrade made sure to thank his whole church team, Golgotha Evangelistic Power Ministry members, and his spiritual father and wife. He said they played a big part in his music ministry.

"I want to thank my church a lot because they've been of great help in getting my song out. They helped me with recording the music and making the video. I also want to thank the Founder and General Overseer of the ministry, Rt Rev. Abraham Nyanful, and his wife, Lady Rev. Sandra, for their support in my music journey and for helping with the Hallelujah video.

“You can listen to Hallelujah on iTunes, Boomplay, Audiomark, Apple Music, Spotify among others and watch it on YouTube,” he added.