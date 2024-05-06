Next article: Amerado: I went to do ‘for girls’ at the cemetery at 2:00am

‘Our joy shall be permanent’, Nollywood actress Wofai Fada says after wedding controversy

Popular actress and comedienne, Wofai Fada, has expressed joy about her marriage to Taiwo Cole, stating that the union will be permanent.

Earlier today, Wofai Fada took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself and her husband, making the declaration amidst controversies surrounding her marriage.

“The Bride and groom 🥰 @taiwo.cole.7. And our joy shall be permanent. Thanks to my team,” she wrote.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony which was held in Ugep, Cross River State, on Saturday, May 4, which captured the hearts of fans across the internet.

Sharing both photos and videos of the romantic proposal, she expressed profound gratitude for the sweetness of love and joyfully accepted his proposal, affirming that she had found her happily ever after.

However, in a turn of events, a letter from the Cole family also surfaced, distancing themselves from the marriage.

In a statement released by the family patriarch, Kunle Cole, the family distanced themselves from the union, asserting that they were unaware of the marriage plans and did not give consent or support.

The letter reads: “This serves to notify all acquaintances, family, and friends that the Cole family of Victoria Island, Lagos, are not aware of any marriage ceremony of our son, Taiwo Olakitan Cole; neither did we grant permission nor support in this regard.

“As such, person(s) parading themselves as new members of the Cole heritage by virtue of this purported event, are not known nor accepted by the family. All publications and documents being circulated about this are to be disregarded.”

Meanwhile, the actress took to her social media page to share videos and images from the traditional rites.