GMet says Ghanaians should brace for more rainstorms with thunder and destructive winds

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 06 - 2024 , 14:46

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has encouraged Ghanaians to brace themselves for heavy rains possibly from now till the end of July.

Advertisement

This follows reports of flooding after major parts of the nation’s capital, Accra experienced a heavy downpour during the early hours of Monday, May 6, 2024.

The Head of Central Analysis and forecast at GMet, Felicity Ahafianyo who gave the warning explained that areas across the country, particularly in the southern belt, are likely to see thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.

The winds, she added, are likely to cause destructions including ripping off the roofs of buildings, loose tree branches and even uprooting trees that may not have firm roots in the ground.

“For us at the southern sector, we should put our minds at rest that between now till the end of June/July, we will be getting some rains and most times, it’ll be accompanied by moderate windy conditions with lightning and thunderstorms,” she stressed in an interview with Citinews