Ghana begins new COVID-19 vaccination exercise

Zadok Kwame Gyesi May - 06 - 2024 , 15:31

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) commenced its 10th National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign on Sunday, May 2024.

The exercise, which is mainly targeting individuals who have not gone for the COVID-19 vaccination, will end on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

A statement issued by the GHS on Sunday said, "Teams will be moving to communities and visiting homes to get eligible people vaccinated."

As of December 31, 2023, a total of 28,515,854 people in Ghana had been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to GHS statistics.

The GHS recently announced new cases of COVID-19 infections, urging the public, particularly individuals who have not vaccinated to do so.