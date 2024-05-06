Dr (Med) Festus Nii Boye Boye receives National May Day Award — For exceptional union leadership

May - 06 - 2024

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the union as Chairman of the Trust Hospital Company Ltd, Professional and Managerial Staff, Dr (Med) Festus Nii Boye Boye, was honoured with a prestigious national award as the National May Day Award Winner 2024.

The award was presented to Dr (Med) Boye by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2024 National May Day Parade at Accra's Independence Square last Wednesday.

Among the distinguished attendees were Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, leaders of the Ghana Employers Association, representatives of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

As is customary, workers from various sectors across the country were well represented through their respective companies and unions, donning branded T-shirts and displaying placards in solidarity.

Dr (Med) Boye received a certificate and citation in acknowledgment of his dedicated service to the union at the Trust Hospital.

Dr (Med) Boye and his family

Who is Dr (Med) Boye?

Trained as a medical doctor at the University of Ghana Medical School, Dr (Med) Boye boasts over 25 years of diverse working experience both in the United Kingdom and the West African Sub-region.

Currently serving as a general practitioner with a specialised focus on diabetes mellitus, he has emerged as a respected figure in the medical field.

Dr (Med) Boye's multifaceted career sees him not only treating and managing diabetes but also acting as a wellness coach within his practice, offering comprehensive Health and Wellness Clinics established and maintained at the Trust Hospital.

Dr (Med) Festus Nii Boye Boye

Moreover, he leads continuous professional education initiatives for doctors at the hospital, underscoring his commitment to ongoing learning and advancement within the medical profession.

Hospital role

As a hospital liaison for pharmaceutical representatives, Dr (Med) Boye demonstrates his adeptness in collaborating with stakeholders to enhance patient care and treatment outcomes.

He has been instrumental in instituting annual Doctors’ Dinner and Awards Nights, fostering camaraderie among medical practitioners within the Trust Hospital's network.

Dr (Med) Boye's leadership as chair of the Professional and Managerial Staff Union at the Trust Hospital has been pivotal in propelling the institution to its current status as a premier healthcare provider in Ghana.

A founder member of the Trust Hospital Union, he has held various leadership roles, including serving as secretary at its inception and later assuming the position of Chairman, a role he continues to fulfil.

Dr (Med) Boye is actively involved in his community

His advocacy for unionisation extends beyond the Trust Hospital, as he has championed the establishment of unions in other privately owned healthcare institutions, believing firmly in the safety and empowerment that unionised work environments provide.

Community engagement

Beyond his medical practice, Dr (Med) Boye is actively involved in his community, serving as a church leader and board member of his local church.

His commitment to serving others extends to his family, where he provides support and guidance to his children and the wider community.

As chairman of the Tempo Estates Residents Association, Baatsonaa, Spintex Road, Dr (Med) Boye continues to demonstrate his leadership and dedication to community development.

Dr (Med) Boye (arrowed), chanting some songs with his colleagues

Dr (Med) Boye's unwavering dedication, leadership and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the medical profession, the community and the broader society.

His contributions serve as an inspiration to all, embodying the spirit of service and professionalism.