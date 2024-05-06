Ashfoam, Rotary Clubs host free health screening

Ashanti Foam Factory Limited, popularly known as Ashfoam, last weekend partnered the Rotary Clubs of Dzorwulu and Tesano to host a free health screening for their staff and the general public.

The event, which aimed at promoting and providing essential health services to those who might not have regular access to medical care, took place on the company's premises at North Kaneshie, Accra.

Attendees from various parts of the city enjoyed services, including blood pressure checks, sugar levels, weight, tuberculosis and dental screening.

To round off the event, a nutritionist, Madam Olivia Korkor Tetteh, gave a talk on proper health practices, emphasising the importance of a balanced diet, eating lots of fruits and vegetables and regular exercise.

Community effort

Speaking to the Head of Marketing and Communications of Ashfoam, Nana Yaw Ampem Darko Antwi, he said the event was made possible through the efforts of medical professionals from the Kaneshie Polyclinic, within the Okaikwei North Constituency.

“They volunteered their time to ensure the event was a success. Their dedication to serving the community was evident as they provided personalised advice and support to everyone who attended,” he noted.

He added that this was one of many such events that Ashfoam had hosted. “Our brand, known for high-quality foam products, offering a complete solution to our clients’ homes is also keen about the health of our staff,” he stated.

He added that as part of Ashfoam’s Corporate Social Responsibilities, which were mostly community-based, these screenings often cut across, eye screening, breast, prostate, blood donations and many others.

He continued that so far, it had always been a success with over 300 beneficiaries at each edition. When asked about the number of attendees this year, Mr Antwi noted that over 200 people benefited.

He hoped this number would increase significantly in the next edition. The Rotary Club presidents of Dzorwulu and Tesano, Ms Beatrice Baiden and Mr Richard Baah, encouraged people to take control of their health.

By offering these services and sensitising individuals in a welcoming and accessible environment, they hoped to inspire them to prioritise their well-being.

A nurse, Madam Josephine Kumah, reiterated the importance of individuals being aware of their basic health status in order to discover potential cases of hypertension, high blood pressure and other weight-related diseases.

“Tuberculosis also remains a concern to us medical professionals as many cases are reported daily and so it is important to monitor our health statuses," she added.

Many of the people who attended the event appreciated the opportunity to get checked up without the usual costs. James Oppong came to the event with his family.

He said, "It is not every day you get free medical services like this. My wife and I had our blood pressure checked, and my children learned about proper dental care. It's been a really helpful experience for us."