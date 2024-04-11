I erased Fella's name to save my new relationship -Medikal

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 11 - 2024 , 15:38

Rapper Medikal has revealed that contrary to claims that he covered the tattoo of his estranged wife, Fella Makafui's name on his hand out of regret for their marriage, the move was to safeguard his future relationships.

His reaction comes on the back of reports and videos that surfaced showing the tattoo had been concealed following their separation with netizens reading varying meanings into his action.

Speaking on 3 Music, Medikal clarified that his intention was to protect any potential new relationships.

He said: “I don’t want to be f*cking my new girl and she will be seeing my baby mama’s name on my hands,” he said.

Rapper Medikal announces separation from Fella Makafui

Background

The rapper in march this year publicly announced his separation from actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui, revealing that they are no longer together as husband and wife.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, March 30, Medikal clarified that Fella Makafui is now his child's mother, and they are currently engaged in co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong.

The rapper's tweet came as a response to a post by a social media user that referred to Fella Makafui as Medikal's wife.

In his tweet, Medikal stated, "Fella is no longer my wife; she is the mother of my child. We are now co-parenting, and everything is going well."