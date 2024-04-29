I almost took my life due to fake news- Fella Makafui

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Apr - 29 - 2024

Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has disclosed that she almost took her life due to social media trolls and fake news in 2019.

According to Fella, who was speaking on Day Break Hitz today, April 29, she has suffered severe trolling, forcing her to almost take her life.

“Somewhere in 2019, I almost committed suicide over an issue that was false. My manager whom I have worked with for nine years called me over the phone to tell me about it and asked if it was true.

“At that point, I felt like going to commit suicide. It got to me and I had to get a therapy to work on my mental health. It was that bad and that is the reason I never want to grant interviews again or allow such issues bother me,” she said.

According to Fella, there are so many false publications about her but she has decided not to pay attention to them because she only gives relevance to the gossips when she comments on them.

“We celebrities have our private lives and it’s not everything we do that is real. We want you to believe what we put out there but not everything we do is real. You cannot judge me because you see me out there doing certain things. I don’t bother about such things anymore because I know myself,” she said.

Answering questions about her breakup with Medikal and a viral video of her smoking at D Black’s club, she said these are her personal stuff that she would want to keep private. “Certain things must not be answered. How long can you keep explaining yourself? I am very quiet on issues because I know myself. In fact, I hardly go on social media to read stuff about me.

“Mental health is very critical and that is what I want celebrities to pay attention to. When you pay attention to false publications and try to think about them, it plays on your mind and psychologically, you start having mental problems” she stated.

