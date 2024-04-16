Kwasi Agyei appointed New Controller and Accountant-General

Chris Nunoo Apr - 16 - 2024 , 21:10

A Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, Kwasi Agyei has been appointed as the new acting Controller and Accountant-General by President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

His appointment follows the resignation of Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, who served as the Controller and Accountant-General (CAG) for nearly five years.

Mr. Agyei assumed his new role after a brief handover ceremony at the Treasury head office in Accra last Monday, where he thanked the former controller for his exceptional leadership, from which he said he had learned a great deal.

A statement signed by Cephas N. Dosoo, the Head of Public Relations of the Controller and Accountants-General, and released to the Daily Graphic, conveyed Mr. Agyei's appreciation to President Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam for the opportunity to serve the nation in this capacity.

Mr. Agyei expressed awareness of the responsibilities and challenges ahead and called for the support and dedication of all department staff.

He mentioned that the success of any organization depended largely on the happiness and well-being of its staff, assuring that staff welfare was paramount to him. He pledged to create a work environment that fostered growth, recognized achievements, and prioritized employee welfare to maintain high productivity and achieve goals.

Mr. Agyei urged all department staff to support him in making CAGD a better place for all.

The outgoing Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem expressed excitement that the acting CAG had been appointed from within the department, believing it would motivate staff.

Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem noted massive improvements and technological transformations under his leadership, particularly in payroll, national accounts, and public financial management policies and programs, and thanked stakeholders for their support.

The Deputy Controller in charge of Audit and Investigations, Wisdom Komlan Messan, thanked the former controller for his exceptional leadership and assured Mr. Agyei of the staff's support as he assumes his new role.

Mr. Kwasi Agyei officially assumed office on Monday, April 15, 2024, bringing over 20 years of experience in the public sector. He previously served as Deputy Controller and Accountant-General in charge of Treasury, holding degrees in Accounting and Finance, Economics, and an MBA. He has also served on various boards and held key positions in different organizations.