Dr. Bawumia begins Eastern Regional Tour with religious leaders in Akropong

Graphic Online Politics Apr - 29 - 2024 , 10:56

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has started a nationwide regional tour, beginning with the Eastern Region today.

In what is expected to be a packed day in the Eastern Region, Dr. Bawumia started the day with a breakfast meeting with religious leaders in Akropong.

The event had representation from Christian leaders of all denominations, as well as the regional Chief Imam and other Islamic clerics in the region.

Addressing the religious leaders, Dr. Bawumia said he decided to start the regional campaign tour with religious leaders because of his belief in seeking the grace of God in everything he does.

"I took this decision because of my faith in the Lord. If you follow the Lord, all other things will follow."

"With all humility, I am here today to present myself to you, first as flagbearer and presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party, and also to share my vision with you," he said.

"Thirdly, I am here to seek your support and that of Ghanaians as I seek to lead Ghana."