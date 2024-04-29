I‘ll champion rights of women — Dr Ayensu-Danquah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has said she will continue to champion the rights of women and the girl-child in her area and beyond.

She said Ghanaian females, when given equal opportunity, would rise up to the occasion and contribute meaningfully to national development. Dr Ayensu-Danquah, who is optimistic of winning the Essikado-Ketan seat in the 2024 general election, said she would not relent in her advocacy to ensure that women occupied their rightful place in society by using the bottom-up approach.

She said her main aim in seeking political office was to help create equal opportunities for women to help improve their lives. “It is my conviction that an empowered woman, no matter her educational background and social status, is the fulcrum around which her community will be transformed,” Dr Ayensu-Danquah, a medical practitioner, said.

She, therefore, called on the people of Essikado-Ketan to give her the nod in the December 7 election to represent them in Parliament to help empower her to do more for many people.

Service

Dr Ayensu-Danquah, who is passionate about serving, pledged to serve her constituents with humility, utmost respect and decorum. In that regard, she said she recently provided free medical screening for women, children and the underprivileged in her constituency and some parts of the country as part of service to her constituents and humanity.

She said she would continue to contribute to policy dialogue and formulation in advancement of improved medical care for women and children.

Profile

In addition to being a gender advocate and philanthropist, Prof. Dr Ayensu-Danquah is a humanitarian surgeon and educationist. She contested in the 2020 general election on the ticket of the NDC for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency.

Dr Ayensu-Danquah is a member of the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Technical Advisory Committee on Safety of Vaccines and Biological Products (TAC-VBP) and a board member of Days for Girls International Ghana.

She is also an Adjunct Professor of Surgery at the Center for Global Surgery at the University of Utah in the United States, a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast School Of Medical Sciences in Ghana, a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.