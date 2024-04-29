Ghana Premier League: Kotoko hold Medeama at Tarkwa

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Apr - 29 - 2024 , 10:14

Kumasi Asante Kotoko showcased their renaissance when they secured a 1-1 draw against Medeama SC in their Premier League game played at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa on Saturday, April 27.

Ugandan national, Steven Mukwala, opened the scoring for Kotoko with a well-placed header in the 22nd minute. However, Medeama SC responded swiftly, with Diawise Taylor converting from the penalty spot after Bernandinho Tetteh was fouled in the box.

Despite both teams pressing for more goals, the match ended in a stalemate, giving coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his charges a valuable point and extending their unbeaten run to two matches in what has been a challenging season.

Meanwhile, league leaders FC Samartex 1996 continued their relentless pursuit of a maiden title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Accra Great Olympics at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena at Samreboi.

Kwasi Fosu's 78th-minute goal proved to be the difference as Samartex edged past their determined opponents, extending their lead at the top of the table to seven points. With 52 points from 28 matches, FC Samartex 1996 remains the team to beat in the Ghana Premier League.

Other results

In another crucial fixture, relegation-threatened Karela United secured a vital 2-1 away win over Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park at Dormaa Ahenkro. Ibrahim Giyasu's 73rd-minute strike proved decisive as Karela United climbed out of the relegation zone to the 13th position with 35 points, while Aduana Stars maintained their grip on third place with 42 points.

In other results, Bechem United settled for a 1-1 draw with Heart of Lions, while Legon Cities clinched a narrow 3-2 victory over Berekum Chelsea. Nations FC played out a goalless draw with Bibiani GoldStars FC, denting their hopes of closing the gap on league leaders FC Samartex 1996. With six games remaining in the season, Nations FC now trails Samartex by seven points.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated match between Hearts of Oak and Accra Lions has been postponed to Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.