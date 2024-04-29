‘New Zealand experience will give boxers exposure’

Kwame Larweh

The Vice-President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Dauda Fuseini, has expressed optimism about the upcoming International Professional and Amateur Boxing tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, emphasising its significance in providing exposure and opportunities for Ghanaian boxers on the international stage.

In an exclusive interview with the Graphic Sports, Fuseini highlighted the tournament's importance in strengthening ties between Ghana and New Zealand while also serving as a platform to identify new talents in the sport.

Organised by boxing promoter, Craig Thomson, the one-day tournament, scheduled for June 1, will feature six reserves from the Black Bombers team, showcasing their skills against competitors in their respective weight categories.

Among the Ghanaian contingent departing on May 28, Daniel Plange is set to face Lio Ilalio in a super heavyweight clash, while Abubakari Kamoko will take on Roma Crichton in the heavyweight category.

Philip Quansah will compete against Alex Mukamuka in the lightweight category. Solomon Tweneboah is expected to battle Mikaele Lelo in the middleweight category, and Perpetual Okainja will represent Ghana in a lightweight brawl against Troy Garton.

Fuseini stressed the importance of providing exposure to boxers who may not compete in the Olympic qualifiers in Thailand, aiming to familiarise them with the international stage and prepare them for future endeavours. He noted that the team was also gearing up for major championships in the coming months.

"Currently, the focus remains on securing Olympic qualifications," he stated. The Black Bombers yet to secure a single boxer for the upcoming Olympics in Paris in July.

After facing setbacks in Senegal and Italy, the team is determined to vie for qualification in Bangkok, Thailand, hoping to join other nations in Paris.