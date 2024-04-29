Issah grabs two gold medals at para athletics championship

Peter Sarbah Sports News Apr - 29 - 2024 , 10:24

Ghanaian para-athlete, Zinabu Issah, has once again brought honour to her nation by clinching her second gold medal at the World Para Athletics Championship held in Marrakech, Morocco.

Advertisement

Competing in the F57 women's category, Issah achieved a remarkable personal best throw of 7.94 metres in the shot put, solidifying her qualification for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris, France later this year.

Issah's exceptional performance follows her earlier triumph in the discus throw event, where she dominated the F57 women's category with a commanding throw of 26.66 metres. Displaying consistency and determination, her series of throws showcased her increasing prowess, culminating in a gold medal-winning performance that exemplified her talent and dedication.

The silver medal in the shot put event was secured by Togo's Kabissa Koumeale, who achieved a personal best throw of 18.42 metres, while Egypt's Elseaidy Sohalla Tan claimed the bronze with a distance throw of 17.29 metres, also marking a personal best for her.

Ghana's para-athletics team, comprising five talented athletes, made a commendable representation at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Marrakech, which served as a crucial qualifier for the Paralympic Games.

Among the contingent were notable athletes such as 21-year-old Amos Ahiagah, competing in various track and field events despite being a right-arm amputee and 19-year-old Diana Kuubetegr, who displayed her prowess in the T46 800-meter and 1,500-metre events despite facing challenges as an arm amputee.

Additionally, the team featured Edmund Govina, who showcased his strength and skill in the men's F46 shot put and standing javelin events, further highlighting Ghana's growing presence and potential in para-athletics on the international stage.