FC Samartex pip Great Olympics to keep title dream on course

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Apr - 29 - 2024 , 10:34

FC Samartex 1996 continued their quest for a historic Ghana Premier League title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Accra Great Olympics at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena at Samreboi.

Kwasi Fosu's 78th-minute goal secured the win for Samartex, further solidifying their position at the top of the league table. With this triumph, FC Samartex 1996 now leads the league with 52 points from 28 matches, extending their lead to seven points.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko showcased their resurgence as they held Medeama SC to a thrilling 1-1 draw at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa. Steven Mukwala opened the scoring for Kotoko with a header in the 22nd minute but Diawise Taylor equalised for Medeama from the penalty spot after Bernandinho Tetteh was fouled.

Despite the draw, Kotoko's performance under coach Prosper Narteh Ogum reflects a positive turn after a turbulent campaign during the second-round matches but have so far garnered four points from their last two matches.

Relegation-threatened Karela United secured a vital 2-1 away victory over Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park at Dormaa Ahenkro. Ibrahim Giyasu's 73rd-minute strike sealed the win for Karela United, lifting them out of the relegation zone to the 13th position with 35 points. Meanwhile, Aduana Stars remains in third place with 42 points despite the defeat.

In other matches, Heart of Lions drew 1-1 with Bechem United, while Legon Cities edged past Berekum Chelsea with a 3-2 victory. The match between Nations FC and Bibiani GoldStars FC ended in a goalless draw, impacting Nations FC's chances of catching up with league leaders, FC Samartex 1996. With six games remaining in the season, Nations FC trails Samartex by seven points.

Meanwhile, the match between Hearts of Oak and Accra Lions has been postponed to Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium, adding anticipation to an already compelling league campaign.