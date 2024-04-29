Next article: FC Samartex pip Great Olympics to keep title dream on course

Schlupp scores goal-of-the-season contender

Jeffrey Schlupp scored an 87th-minute wondergoal to rescue a point for Crystal Palace in a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday, April 27.

The former Ghana international received a pass by Adam Wharton before his first touch teed up a thunderous strike that rocketed into the top left-hand corner for a goal-of-the-season contender.

Fulham took a while to get going at Craven Cottage but took the lead in the 52nd through Rodrigo Muniz, who headed home to take his league tally for the season to nine.

Both teams are safe from relegation, with Fulham in 13th place and Palace three points further back in 14th.

Palace continued their momentum from their midweek victory over Newcastle through Michael Olise, who had a chance to reward their early efforts.

Adam Wharton slipped the tricky winger through one-on-one but he failed to hit the target when his right-footed shot was scuffed wide.

Palace were without the injured Eberechi Eze but Olise did not seem out of place without his attacking partner when he almost assisted the breakthrough.

Olise used his trusted left foot to whip a wide free-kick onto the head of Chris Richards but the United States defender jumped too early and his close-range header was powered over the crossbar as Fulham avoided another early scare.—Washington Post