Akonnor denies interest in Asante Kotoko coaching role

Peter Sarbah Sports News Apr - 29 - 2024 , 11:24

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has vehemently refuted recent publications suggesting he is vying to replace under-fire Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Advertisement

Reports circulating had hinted at Akonnor's purported interest in the coaching position amid growing pressure on Ogum following disappointing results this season.

In an interview with Graphic Sports last Friday, the 50-year-old coach clarified that such reports were taken out of context, as he had never expressed any desire to coach the Porcupine Warriors.

Akonnor, who previously coached Asante Kotoko from 2018 to 2019, expressed his disappointment with the mischievous publication, emphasising his professional respect for his colleague coaches.

Expressing his frustration, Akonnor emphasised, "I was mad when I saw it because I didn’t say anything like that." He clarified that while he did grant an interview, his comments revolved around his high regard for Asante Kotoko as a former coach and his concern about their current league position.

He vehemently denied any intention of expressing interest in coaching the team.

The former Black Stars skipper revealed that he had contacted the individual who conducted the interview, who also denied attributing such statements to him. He attributed the misinformation to bloggers who had distorted the story for sensationalism.

“I didn’t say I was interested in coaching the team so I later called the guy who granted the interview and he also denied it and said it was the bloggers who just twisted the story just to get attention”, the coach stated.