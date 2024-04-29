SWAG attend 86th AIPS Congress in Barcelona

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Apr - 29 - 2024 , 11:16

The leadership of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has joined other member countries for the 86th annual congress of the Association of International Sports Press (AIPS), at Santa Susanna in Barcelona, Spain.

This year’s congress, which coincides with the centenary celebration of the AIPS, started last Saturday, April 27, 2024 and is expected to end on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The SWAG is being represented at the congress by its Vice-President, Mrs Evelyn Nsiah Asare Owusu and General Secretary Charles Osei Asibey.

The duo joined over 400 delegates who converged on the Atzavara Hotel in Santa Susamma to engage representatives from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, UEFA, European Athletics, UNESCO and the World University Sports Association.

Also, on the agenda for the congress was a panel discussion on championing gender equality, diversity and inclusion through the Sports Media.

Heads of some selected federations are expected to discuss the future of sports and the impact of AI with another discussion on AI and the future of sports journalism to be discussed with opinions from editors in chief of top sports newspapers and UNESCO.

While in Santa Susanna, the vice-president and the general secretary are also expected to attend the AIPS Sports Media Awards where sports journalists selected from all over the world will be decorated for excellence in their job done for the year 2023.

SWAG, the most active and biggest African member of the AIPS, has not missed out on recent congresses where it has made significant contributions towards improving the work of sports journalists.

The AIPS Congress is the annual gathering of sports journalists across the world at one venue to deliberate on impacting sports development and improving the profession of the sports media.