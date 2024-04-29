Ghana's 4x100m relay team wins silver at Penn Relays

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Apr - 29 - 2024 , 10:57

Ghana's 4x100m relay team finished second in a time of 39.71 seconds at the 128th Penn Relay at the Franklin Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 27.

The quartet of Joseph Manu, Joseph Paul Amoah, Ibrahim Fuseini and Barnabas Aggerh finished behind Jamaica who clocked a time of 39.59 seconds.

The feat places Ghana better on the world rankings but missed the chance to secure qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Team Ghana was upset by the Jamaican quartet of Oshane Bailey, Tyquendo Tracey, Ramone Barnswell and Sandrey Davidson who finished ahead of Ghana (39.71 seconds) and Garden State Track Club (40.14 seconds).

Up next for the Ghanaians is the World Athletics Relays Championship to be held in the Bahamas from May 4 to 5 which presents another opportunity to earn a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

Spain, anchored by Maribel Perez, edged Jamaica for the women's 4x100 relay title in 43.97 to 44.11 for the Caribbean squad.

Karayme Bartley and Leah Anderson gave Jamaica a sweep of 400-meter titles last Saturday as global talents spread out the victories at the meeting.

Vashti Cunningham, a 14-time US high jump champion, won her speciality over compatriot Sanaa Barnes on fewer misses after both cleared 1.84m. Cunningham, 26, hopes to make her third Olympic start in Paris after placing sixth in Tokyo.

The Penn Relays, also known as the Penn Relays Carnival, is the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States, hosted annually since April 21, 1895, by the University of Pennsylvania.

It regularly attracts more than 15,000 participants from high schools, colleges and track clubs throughout North America and abroad.