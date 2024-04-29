Harry KHarry Kane sets new goal scoring recordane
Harry Kane sets new goal scoring record

Kane sets new goal scoring record

BBC Sports News

ENGLAND striker Harry Kane scored twice in Bayern Munich's win over Eintracht Frankfurt to set a new personal record for his most goals in a season.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old has scored 42 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign for Bayern, beating his previous best haul of 41 for Tottenham in 2017-18.

His first goal saw him tuck home a cross from nine yards, before he converted a penalty in the second half.

The double means Kane has now scored 400 goals for club and country.

He has netted against 16 of the 17 other Bundesliga teams - a joint record in a campaign along with Gerd Müller (1966-67 & 1969-70), Ailton (2003-04) and Robert Lewandowski (2019-20 and 2020-21).

Kane is the first player to score or assist against all 17 sides in a debut season - with Kane assisting against Freiburg in October, but failing to score in either match.

The Three Lions captain, who received treatment on a knee injury in the second half but was able to continue, is six short of Lewandowski's record of 41 goals in a Bundesliga season with three games left.

Speaking about that mark, Kane said: "It's possible, but obviously I have to get a move on.

Other Trending Stories

"I've got to maybe score a few goals next week. It's there, it's in touching distance."—BBC 

What Others Are Reading

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |

Like what you see?

Hit the buttons below to follow us, you won't regret it...

0
Shares