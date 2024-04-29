Great Olympics aim for domestic and continental success - Amarteifio

Peter Sarbah Sports News Apr - 29 - 2024 , 11:29

Accra Great Olympics has boldly outlined its long-term ambition of not only winning the domestic league but also becoming one of the premier clubs on the African continent.

Advertisement

Amarkai Amarteifio, the board chairman of the club, articulated this ambitious vision, emphasising that their future aspirations extended far beyond their current performance in the league.

In an exclusive interview with the Graphic Sports yesterday, Amarteifio reaffirmed the club's commitment to achieving greatness. Despite acknowledging the challenges faced in the current season, he expressed satisfaction with Olympics' performance in the league, considering them as one of the top clubs presently.

However, Amarteifio attributed the club's perceived underperformance to a stroke of bad luck rather than any fundamental shortcomings. He emphasised that despite the setbacks, there was ample room for improvement and growth within the club.

"I am satisfied with Olympics currently, but luck has not been on our side this season," stated Amarteifio, highlighting the resilience and potential within the team.

He further underscored the club's broader aspirations, stating, "We are looking beyond this season to be able to win the league and should be counted among the best clubs on the continent in the next few years."

This declaration reflects Accra Great Olympics' ambitious drive to establish themselves as a dominant force in Ghanaian football and elevate their stature to compete among the elite clubs in Africa.